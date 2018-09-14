A Madison man being booked into the Dane County Jail for causing a disturbance faces additional charges after allegedly yelling racial slurs at a black police officer.
Ronald Duell, 61, was tentatively charged with battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer with a hate crime enhancer, as well as disorderly conduct and bail jumping, Madison police said.
Duell was taken to jail after causing a disturbance at Genna's Lounge, 105 W. Main St., at about 1 a.m. Friday.
"He sent two patrons into a panic, because he said his son had just died, he had a gun in his pocket and was about to kill himself," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
"He was quoted as saying 'Can I tell you something? I lost my son today," DeSpain said, and asked one of the women to guess what he had in his pocket."
The two women Duel was talking to, a 23-year-old and a 24-year-old, tried to talk him out of hurting himself, but he said it was the only answer and what he had to do.
"A call was placed to 911," DeSpain said. "Arriving officers determined the man didn't have a gun and did not have a son who had just died."
While at booking, Duell allegedly used slurs and threatened to kill the Madison officer.
"'Kill the n--- and 'I kill n--- for life,' were among the epithets being yelled out as the suspect motioned toward the black officer," DeSpain said.
Duell has been taken to jail multiple times, the last time for allegedly threatening a Downtown store clerk with a knife in July.
He was in court Thursday and pleaded guilty to use of a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced to five months in jail and 18 months probation, with the jail time stayed.