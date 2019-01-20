A man and a woman were arrested Saturday after a police dog tracked them following a robbery in Monona, leading investigators to believe the duo has been involved in several armed robberies throughout the county, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.
A Subway restaurant at 6000 Monona Drive was robbed around 2:30 p.m., and a police dog was brought in to search for potential subjects, the Sheriff's Office said. The dog led police officers through several jurisdictions until it reached an apartment building on Femrite Drive, the Sheriff's Office said, where a man and a woman were detained and their home searched.
Investigators believe the man and woman are responsible for seven armed robberies in the county, including in Madison, Monona and Windsor, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Despite the couple being taken to the Dane County Jail, Lt. Jeff Heil said the Sheriff's Office is declining to release the names of the alleged suspects as investigators from several law enforcement agencies are actively investigating if the duo is linked to robberies.