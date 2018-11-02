A man entered a fast food restaurant and asked cashiers to call him an ambulance Thursday evening but left before emergency responders arrived, Madison Police said.
The man entered the Culver's at 1325 Northport Drive at about 6:30 p.m. and employees believed he may have had a gunshot wound, Lt. Jamar Gary said.
A witness interviewed by police said a 28-year-old man had punched in a vehicle window nearby on the 800 block of Vera Court and injured his hand, Gary said.
Officers found the vehicle with the broken window and believe the man described was the man who entered the Culver's, Gary said.
Other witnesses who have had contact with the man confirmed that he injured his hand but that he is not seeking assistance from police, Gary said.
A K9 track to find the man had not been successful, Gary said, and police have not made contact with the man.
Officers found no indications of shots fired on Vera Court or at the Culver's, Gary said.