A man was arrested on tentative charges of possession with intent to deliver for four kilograms of cocaine -- with a street value of $800,000 -- that police found with him, Madison police said.
Edward C. Bartlett II, 29, who has no permanent address, was arrested in a Fitchburg parking lot on King James Way Wednesday by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
Bartlett was in his vehicle when police arrived, and tried to speed away when officers gave him commands, DeSpain said.
Bartlett nearly hit an officer and also crashed into an occupied squad car, which law enforcement had used to block him in, DeSpain said.
Bartlett attempted to run but was cause and arrested, DeSpain said.
Along with the tentative charge of obstruction with intent to deliver, Bartlett also faces possible charges of second degree reckless endangering safety, resisting and obstructing and a parole violation, DeSpain said.