A man with a history of domestic abuse convictions shot and killed a woman he had been dating, then turned the gun on himself in what Madison police are calling an apparent murder-suicide this past weekend.
Authorities said Monday that James T. Sykes, 39, shot and killed Sherry S. Waller, a mother of five, at her home in the 3100 block of Webb Avenue late Friday or early Saturday before killing himself.
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said Sykes shot Waller, 34, once in the head as she lay on her bed while two of her children were in the East Side Madison home.
Although Koval said it’s unclear what led to the shooting, it was likely a result of domestic violence, with Sykes the abuser.
“Not only will she not have the rest of her life to celebrate, but there are a number of children of (Waller) that will no longer have someone to call ... mom,” he said.
Police found the two after they were called to Waller’s home at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday because family members became concerned that they hadn’t heard from Waller, Koval said.
Authorities didn’t have any records of previous police calls to Waller’s home for domestic violence incidents, but Koval said family members and others close to her had suspicions and concerns that she was being abused.
Waller and Sykes had been in a relationship since at least around Christmas 2017, he said.
Sykes was convicted of felony domestic abuse in 2016, making it illegal for him to own a firearm. Koval said police are unsure how he obtained the gun.
Sykes was also convicted of misdemeanor domestic abuse in 2009 and 2016, online court records show.
Waller was not a victim in Sykes’ previous domestic violence convictions, Koval said.
Waller’s children are being cared for by family members, said Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain. Her children ranged in age from 3 to 14 years old.
The evening before, Waller had been at a birthday celebration for one of her children, Koval said.
Waller’s death was Madison’s fourth homicide of the year and second murder-suicide. In April, 58-year-old Timothy A. Thorland shot his son, Andrew T. Thorland, 33, and then killed himself.
Preventing abuse
Koval estimated that at least 25 percent of Madison’s homicides each year are connected to domestic violence, which he said deserves as much attention as gun violence and other problems in the city.
Fewer than one-fourth of domestic violence incidents are reported to law enforcement, said Shannon Barry, executive director of Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS) in Madison.
Those who do report their abuse often encounter less violence in the future, she said.
“Each and every one of us has an affirmative obligation to actually move out of our comfort zone, to say something or at least extend a hand or listening ear to someone who we might think may need assistance,” Koval said.
Koval said domestic violence often is grounded in abuser self-esteem, power and control issues.
Emotional and physical abuse often starts once the victim trusts the abuser, and can evolve into increasingly violent behavior and even homicide if the victim becomes more assertive or the abuser starts to lose control of the victim, Barry said.
In addition, abusers often have a pattern of mistreating partners, she said.
“It does sound as though (Sykes) may have had previous challenges with other relationships, and that’s also very typical, where somebody may move on from one relationship to another and continue violence in a new relationship,” Barry said.
Victims or those who may be concerned about someone they know who could be in an abusive relationship can reach out to groups such as DAIS or law enforcement to learn about resources to prevent domestic violence or escape abusive relationships.
At DAIS, calls to its 24-hour help line, 608-251-4445, increased 117 percent between 2016 and 2017, Barry said, adding that the center expects to surpass that increase this year.
“That doesn’t tell me that more domestic violence is happening, it’s telling me that more people are aware of the services available to them,” she said. “We want to continue to spread that awareness because we know that when people do connect there tend to be better outcomes.”