A man with a gun, upset with a group of young people having an argument on the North Side, came out of his pickup truck toting a gun.
The incident happened at about 9:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of Northport Drive, Madison police said.
Nobody was injured.
The man apparently just wanted the disturbance to stop.
"Upset witnesses told police this was very much an overreaction to a situation that was not violent," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. They were concerned gun play could have ignited violence."
The man did not point the gun at anyone. He drove off before police arrived on scene.
The suspect is black, 35 to 40 years old, tall and slender, black beard, wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, gray jogging pants, white tennis shoes and a blue baseball cap.