A man who allegedly pointed a handgun out the window of the car he was driving fled from police Wednesday morning before abandoning the car and continuing to flee on foot.
The incident started at about 11 a.m. in the 4700 block of Cottage Grove Road, Madison police said.
A witness called police after seeing the man with the gun in a black Pontiac Grand Am.
"An officer spotted the car speeding from Cottage Grove Road to Acewood Boulevard, where the driver abandoned the car and fled on foot," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
A perimeter was established by police and a police dog brought in from Stoughton, but the suspect wasn't found.
The suspect is a black male, 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet ball, hair on top of his head taller than hair on the sides, carrying a blue shirt.
