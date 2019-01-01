A man who stopped at the scene of a crash on the Beltline Monday during a snowstorm died after being struck by another vehicle, Monona police said.
A vehicle crashed on eastbound Highway 12 near the Yahara River bridge at 6:51 p.m., police said. A second car stopped to assist at the scene, and the driver of the second car was struck by a third vehicle before officers arrived to help with the initial crash.
The driver of the second car suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.
The driver of the third vehicle was arrested on suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
The Wisconsin State Patrol was called to assist with the crash reconstruction, police said. The Monona Fire Department and the McFarland Police Department helped while a stretch of the eastbound Beltline was closed for several hours.
The Beltline reopened at 10:15 p.m., police said.
Police said the names of the people involved were withheld pending family notification.