The driver who died in a three-vehicle crash Sunday on Highway 12 in the town of Cottage Grove was Jeffrey W. Benedict, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said.
Benedict, 60, was driving west on Highway 12 in a Toyota Prius when a Dodge Ram pick-up truck crossed the roadway at the intersection of Highway AB and collided with the Prius, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said. The pick-up truck spun around and struck another vehicle at the intersection, the sheriff's office said.
Benedict, of Cottage Grove, was taken to UW Hospital by helicopter where he died from injuries related to the crash, the medical examiner's office said.
A 20-year-old passenger in the Prius was taken to a hospital for non life-threatening injuries.