A man who allegedly attacked a Madison woman early in the morning on Oct. 26 was arrested early Sunday morning in Downtown Madison.
Robert Taylor Jr., 57, was taken into custody and was positively identified by the 36-year-old victim. He was tentatively charged with battery and disorderly conduct.
The incident happened at about 3 a.m. Oct. 26, when the suspect got into an unlocked car parked near State Street and West Johnson Street.
The woman knew the car belonged to an Uber driver, and she told the driver the suspect got into the car. This angered the suspect, who got out of the car and allegedly punched the woman several times in the head.
The woman was helped by a bouncer who just got off work, while the suspect ran before police arrived.