A man Madison police were looking for in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins and subsequent theft of items from the vehicles has been arrested.
Carlo Walkes, 31, no permanent address, was arrested Thursday afternoon.
"Getting Walkes off the streets has been a priority of the department's burglary crimes unit," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Walkes allegedly entered underground parking garages Downtown to break into vehicles by shattering windows, then stealing cash and other items from the vehicles.
He was identified through surveillance video images.
Garages allegedly hit by Walkes were on West Mifflin Street, West Main Street, North Butler Street, North Park Street and College Court.