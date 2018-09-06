A woman on the Far West Side saw the blinds move on her bedroom window early Tuesday morning, resulting in a call to police and a would-be intruder fleeing.
The attempted break-in happened at about 4:50 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment in the 7000 block of Tree Lane, Madison police said.
"The resident woke up to the sound of scratching noises coming from outside the bedroom window," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "She could see the blinds moving and realized she left the window unlocked."
The woman saw a shirtless man standing outside the window, the man fleeing while the woman called police.
"Responding officers found the window screen propped up against an exterior wall of the apartment building," DeSpain said.
The suspect is a black man, wearing blue jeans and a baseball cap.