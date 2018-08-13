A man who was in a domestic fight Sunday night threatened to blow up his East Side house, but police were able to get a lighter out of his hand and make the arrest.
Michael Cisneros, 42, Madison, was tentatively charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, domestic disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing, Madison police said.
The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Bluejay Lane in a mobile home neighborhood between Packers Avenue and the airport.
"He had a lighter in his hand and was seated outside near a burning blanket and a 20-pound propane tank with the valve open," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Cisneros reportedly threatened to blow up his home but the outside fire was closer to a neighbor's home than his own.
"Officers were able to close the valve and get the lighter from the man's hand," DeSpain said.
A Madison Fire Department crew arrived to put the flames out.