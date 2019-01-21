...MODERATE LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS TO AFFECT SHEBOYGAN COUNTY
THIS AFTERNOON...
...ACCUMULATING SNOW AND A WINTERY MIX EXPECTED ACROSS SOUTHERN
WISCONSIN TUESDAY INTO TUESDAY NIGHT...
A LAKE EFFECT BAND OF MODERATE TO POSSIBLY BRIEFLY HEAVY SNOWFALL
WILL AFFECT EASTERN PORTIONS OF SHEBOYGAN COUNTY THIS AFTERNOON.
RAPID ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES OF SNOWFALL IS POSSIBLE ALONG
WITH VISIBILITIES LOWERING TO LESS THAN 1 MILE AT TIMES.
ACCUMULATING SNOW WILL SPREAD ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN TUESDAY
MORNING AND CONTINUE INTO TUESDAY NIGHT. THE SNOW WILL MIXED WITH
SLEET AND POSSIBLY SOME RAIN OR FREEZING RAIN IN PARTS OF THE
SOUTH.
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 7
INCHES POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST
WISCONSIN.
* WHEN...FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING
COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT
SNOW, SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE
TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS.
&&
A Madison man wreaked havoc at his house Sunday night by taking an ax to the family car, TV and other items, after he thought his wife damaged his prized action figures.
The man was arrested for domestic related charges of disorderly conduct and damage to property, according to Police Chief Mike Koval who wrote about the incident in his daily blog.
Damage was estimated to be about $5,000
Officers went to the West Side residence at about 10 p.m. Sunday.
"The suspect called 911 himself because of his actions in response to drinking too much and then overreacting when believing his wife had damaged some of his prized property (action figures)," Koval said.
The man got a log-splitting ax, and after his wife left the residence, he destroyed the TV, TV stand, laptop computer and other items in the house.
"He then moved outside and smashed the family car, chopping off both side mirrors and eventually striking the windshield with such force that the ax became stuck," Koval said.
Arriving officers found the ax sticking out of the windshield.
