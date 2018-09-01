A Madison police officer shot a 35-year-old man Saturday afternoon on the East Side after the man threatened the officer with a knife, police said.
The man, whose name was not released Saturday night, was taken to a local hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, Chief Mike Koval said.
The man was a suspect in a potential battery case and fled on foot when officers saw him near the corner of Upham and Seventh streets in the Emerson East neighborhood at around 4 p.m., according to police. When one of the officers gained on him, the man, who is white, brandished the knife and threatened her, Koval said.
"At one point, he presented a knife and words to the effect of 'It's either you or me,'" he said.
The officer, a 16-year veteran of the department, fired one round at the man, then proceeded to provide medical aid until emergency medical personnel arrived, Koval said. The officer was not injured.
State law requires an independent investigation of officer-involved shootings. The state Department of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene and will examine the officer's conduct in the shooting.
"We've put down deer, rabbits, skunks, all the time, but in terms of using (a weapon) on a human, it has been a while, thankfully," Koval said.
The last officer-involved shooting in Madison was in June 2016 when an officer shot and killed a man wielding a pitchfork in the 1300 block of Morrison Street.
Officers had been sent to the area around Upham and North for a report of a disturbance, police said. The caller said he had been assaulted by the man, who had fled the scene before police arrived.
While canvassing the area with a description of the man, officers spotted him, and he took off running, police said.
Koval said the incident might have been recorded on a squad car's dashboard camera. The Madison Police Department does not use body cameras.
The man who was shot was also a suspect in a Thursday robbery and battery at a store on the Far West Side, Koval said. He had allegedly stolen tools from Menards, 430 Commerce Drive, and punched the security guard who tried to stop him.
Koval said Saturday's disturbance may have been over a debt.