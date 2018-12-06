Try 1 month for 99¢

A Madison man suspected of committing a string of thefts both on the UW-Madison campus and in other locales was arrested by university officers on Tuesday.

Samuel Spencer, 21, was tentatively charged with theft, receiving stolen property, operating after revocation, tampering with security devices and possession of marijuana, UW-Madison police said.

Police spokesman Marc Lovicott said more than a dozen theft cases had been reported to police since the start of the fall semester at the Camp Randall Sports Center, commonly called the Shell.

"In many of the cases, suspects would gain access to the Shell by asking random students entering the building to 'sponsor' the suspects to gain entry to the facility," Lovicott said.

Once inside, suspects would steal cash, cellphones, laptop computers and other valuables.

Spencer has no affiliation to UW-Madison.

"He is a known suspect in other theft cases in Madison and across Dane County," Lovicott said. "Other charges from partner police agencies may be forthcoming."

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

