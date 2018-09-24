A man suspected of stealing wallets from women at Downtown establishments was arrested following a traffic stop on Thursday.
Anthony Williams, 52, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with two counts of theft and six counts of misappropriation of personal identifying materials, Madison police said.
Williams is suspected of taking wallets from at least three women the past few months, then using stolen credit cards to make purchases at area businesses.
Three of the alleged thefts took place at the Old Fashioned, Michelangelo's Coffee House and Fair Trade Coffee House.
"Additional counts are expected to be recommended to the district attorney," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "Police will also be asking that the suspect be banned the State Street business district as a condition of his bail."