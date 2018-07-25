A man Downtown suffered two broken ribs and a punctured lung early Wednesday morning when he was attacked by two men he "had words with" earlier.
The battery took place around 2 a.m. on State Street near West Gilman Street, Madison police said.
The 30-year-old Madison man also needed stitches to close several cuts.
"He said he had words with the two men a short time before they jumped him," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "He was punched and kicked multiple times before the assailants fled in a car."
Police are looking at surveillance video in an attempt to identify the suspects.
The suspects are black men, both about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with short hair and thin builds, one wearing a gray tank top, orange or khaki pants and dark shoes, the other wearing a black T-shirt, light blue ripped jeans and black and white athletic shoes.