...BITTERLY COLD WIND CHILLS THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO ARE
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST
WISCONSIN.
* WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE
FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL
COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN
OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND
GLOVES.
&&
A man slumped over in his car in a North Side restaurant parking lot Wednesday night was startled when a police detective knocked on the man's window, the man driving away while the detective was hanging onto a mirror of the car.
The detective suffered minor injuries as he fell into a snowbank, the driver getting away after hitting the detective's squad car.
It happened at about 6:35 p.m. in the Culver's parking lot, 1325 Northport Drive.
"The detective noticed a person slumped over behind the wheel of a car," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The detective went to check on the man's welfare, knocking on the driver's window, when the man woke up, blew into an ignition interlock device and put the car in reverse."
The detective showed his badge but the man didn't stop.
"The detective hung onto the car's side mirror for a few moments before letting go and falling into a snowbank," DeSpain said.
The man then drove his Audi sedan into the squad car, only causing minor damage, before the man headed out onto Sherman Avenue.
The suspect is white, in his late 20s, with a scraggly beard, driving a four-door, gray-colored Audi sedan.
