A man was stabbed in the chest early Friday morning while trying to break up a fight on Madison's North Side.
The 34-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Madison police said.
The incident took place at about 12:15 a.m. in the 2500 block of Calypso Road.
"Investigating officers learned the male had tried to break up a disturbance at that location when he was stabbed," said Lt. Daniel Nale.
The suspect fled on foot.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Madison police or Crime Stoppers.