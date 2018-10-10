A man who refused to give another man money was stabbed by the panhandler Tuesday night on State Street.
The stabbing happened at about 9:20 p.m. at a bus stop at 603 State St., Madison police said.
The 25-year-old victim had several several stab wounds.
"He indicated the suspect approached him and asked for money," said Galen Wiering of the police department. "When the suspect was rebuffed, he stabbed the victim."
An officer arriving on scene applied a tourniquet to the victim's wounds before paramedics arrived, with the victim then taken to the hospital. The wounds were non-life-threatening.
The suspect fled the scene.
He is a white man, about 6 feet tall, long hair, wearing a brown jacket.