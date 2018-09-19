A suspect has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 43-year-old man multiple times Wednesday afternoon, Stoughton police said.
The stabbing was reported shortly after 5 p.m. in the 500 block of East Street. The suspect, Jeffrey O’Neill, 35, fled the area but was found in the 900 block of South Fourth Street and arrested on a tentative charge of first-degree reckless endangerment of safety, police said.
The victim was taken to a Madison hospital where he was stable, police said.
O’Neill was taken to the Dane County Jail.