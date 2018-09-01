A man who was stabbed early Saturday morning said he doesn't know how it happened, according to Madison police.
The 21-year-old man was stabbed at Red Rock Saloon, 322 W. Johnson St., at about 1:30 a.m., Lt. Daniel Nale said.
The victim said he was ordering a drink at the bar when he felt that the back of his shirt was wet and found that he had been stabbed, Police Chief Mike Koval said on his blog.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with a stab wound to his right shoulder, Koval said.
The injury was not life threatening, Nale said.
The victim's brother, who was with him, said there were no issues with anyone at Red Rock, Koval said.
No suspects had been identified, Nale said. Koval said the incident was not captured on surveillance video in the bar.