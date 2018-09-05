An argument turned violent in Downtown Madison early Tuesday morning, with a man getting stabbed and the other man arrested.
Ephrom Walker, 58, was taken into custody on a tentative charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, Madison police said.
The fight happened at about 2:40 a.m. on State Street at North Fairchild Street.
"The argument briefly became physical, and when the two parties broke apart, the victim realized he had been stabbed," said Galen Wiering of the police department.
The 62-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Walker fled the scene before police arrived, but he was found a short distance away, with blood allegedly on his clothes.