A man walked into a Madison hospital shortly before midnight Friday with a stab wound, police said.
Officers determined that the 36-year-old man had been stabbed at an apartment complex on the 200 block of South Park Street during a domestic incident, Sgt. Joseph Engler said.
A 22-year-old woman was found at the apartment, Engler said. The woman had been strangled and battered by the man with the stab wound, Koval said.
The man's injuries were not life threatening, Engler said. Police Chief Mike Koval said in a blog post that that the man remains in the hospital.