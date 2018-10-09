A Blue Mounds man was arrested early Monday morning for allegedly stabbing another man in an apartment.
Timothy Foley, 55, was taken into custody at his residence on Highway F, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
The stabbing happened at an apartment at 10986 South Street at about 2:50 a.m. Monday.
The 42-year-old victim suffered a stab wound to the abdomen, was taken to UW Hospital in Madison, and had surgery for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Foley was tentatively charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said a roommate of the victim came home with Foley early in the morning, and the two were intoxicated and causing a disturbance.
"The men had argued after Foley was brought home," Schaffer said. "The victim was asking Foley to leave when he was stabbed."