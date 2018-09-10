Try 1 month for 99¢

A Madison man was jailed on a tentative reckless endangerment charge after police said he stabbed another man Sunday night after kicking the man out of a house party on Madison's East Side.

Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said that Michael R. Watson, 62, was hosting a party at his apartment in the 2900 block of Hoard Street about 10:50 p.m. when he got into an argument with a 47-year-old man who had attended. Watson kicked the man out of the apartment, which led to a fight between the two.

DeSpain said that Watson told police he became fearful when the other man began throwing punches, so he pulled out a knife. The man sustained non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Watson was jailed on a tentative charge of second-degree reckless endangerment.

Ed Treleven is the courts reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

