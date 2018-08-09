An Oregon woman was leaving her car when a man snatched her purse Tuesday morning in Downtown Madison, police said.
As the woman left her parked car on the intersection of West Doty Street and South Bloom Street about 9 a.m., a man grabbed her purse and ran away, said Madison Police Lieutenant Jamar Gary in a police report.
The woman's shoulder was sore from the collision, the report said.
The purse snatcher was described as a man between 20 and 28 years old, about 5 foot 8 inches to 6 foot tall, and wearing jeans and a grey jacket or hoodie sweatshirt.