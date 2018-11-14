A Madison man was found with a gunshot wound on the North Side Wednesday evening, while one man is in custody, Madison police said.
Officers responded to the 700 block of Troy Drive just before 7:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the lower torso, said police Lt. Jamar Gary. The man was taken to the hospital, he said.
Gary said the suspect, a 27-year-old man, and victim know each other. The Police Department's Violent Crime Unit is investigating.
The condition of the victim is unknown, police said.