A man escaped injury early Thursday morning after allegedly being shot at on the Near East Side.
The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the East Mifflin Street and North Blount Street area, Madison police said.
Several people called 911 to report gunshots in the area, and officers responding to the scene found the 27-year-old Madison man who believed he had been targeted.
"Police did not find any property damage and there were no reported injuries," said Sgt. Nathan Becker. "One shell casing was recovered near the intersection of North Livingston Street and East Washington Avenue."
No description of a suspect was given.
The investigation is ongoing.