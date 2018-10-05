A Fitchburg man wasn't injured Thursday night after being robbed at gunpoint in a gas station lot, chasing after the robbers in his car, and having the robbers shoot at him at few blocks away.
The armed robbery happened at about 10:30 p.m. at the BP gas station, 4501 Verona Road, and the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Whenona Drive, Madison police said.
The victim told police he got into a dispute with several men he knows.
"The men robbed him of cash while he was parked outside the gas station," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The suspects took off in a car and he chased after them in his."
Shots were fired on Whenona Drive, and the victim said someone from the suspects' car appeared to be firing at him.
Shell casings in the roadway were found by police. Officers didn't find any property damage.
No description of the suspects was given.