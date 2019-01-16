A man handling a handgun in his apartment Wednesday morning shot himself in the hand, and was arrested for reckless endangerment.
Danny Williams, 52, went to the hospital for treatment following the shooting that happened at about 10:20 a.m. in his apartment in the 2100 block of Rosenberry Road, Madison police said.
"Officers canvassed nearby apartments but didn't locate any other injured people," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Williams is expected to be charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and being a felon in possession of a firearm.