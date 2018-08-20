A Stoughton man was seriously injured at a house party early Sunday morning when a man bashed him in the head with a child's scooter in what the suspect called an act of self defense.
Wesley Williams, 42, Madison, was tentatively charged with aggravated battery, Madison police said.
The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of Alison Lane.
"The suspect said the victim had been trying to pick fights inside the home, and had punched him in the face," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Both men were outside later on, and the suspect said the victim, who was much larger, came charging at him.
"He (Williams) grabbed the scooter and swung it, hitting the victim in the head, knocking him out," DeSpain said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was to have surgery.