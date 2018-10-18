A 26-year-old Madison man escaped injury Wednesday afternoon when a man he knew shot at him after robbing him.
The robbery and shooting happened at about 4:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of Columbus Lane, Madison police said.
Officers were dispatched to the scene after a report came in about a shot being fired.
"Officers discovered the victim was robbed by two suspects," said Lt. Jamar Gary. "As the suspects ran away, one fired a round in the direction of the victim."
The involved parties were known to each other, police said.
The two suspects are black males from Madison, one 23 years old the other 20 years old.