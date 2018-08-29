A man robbed a Southwest Side gas station Tuesday morning, with the suspect telling the employee harm would come if money wasn't forthcoming.
The robbery happened at about 10:50 a.m. at the Citgo gas station, 453 S. Gammon Road, next to West Town Monona Tire, Madison police said.
Nobody was injured.
"The robber passed a note to the employee, indicating the robber would harm the worker if money was not produced," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
An undisclosed amount of money was given to the robber and he fled on foot.
The suspect is black, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, about 20 years old, wearing a dark green heavy winter coat with fake fur around the hood, a Chicago Bulls baseball cap and blue jeans.