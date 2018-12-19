A man driving out of a Far West Side parking lot Tuesday evening was robbed by a man who came up to his car and intimated he had a gun.
The robbery happened at about 6:35 p.m. in the parking lot for Walgreens, 7810 Mineral Point Road, Madison police said.
The 41-year-old victim told police the suspect walked up to his car and asked a question.
"The suspect then put a hand inside the window and the other hand inside his sleeve," said Lt. Daniel Nale. "The victim believed the suspect possibly had a gun, but none was seen."
The suspect demanded money, with the victim giving some personal property to the suspect before he fled on foot.
The victim was not injured.
The suspect is a black man, 20 to 22 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.
