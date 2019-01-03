A man was robbed at knife point Thursday afternoon after agreeing to buy cell phones at East Towne Mall for the robbers in exchange for cash, Madison police said.
The man was approached at about noon in the 600 block of East Washington Avenue by a van, spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
The occupants asked the man to ride with them to East Towne Mall and purchase two cell phones with his own credit card and the occupants would give the man cash in exchange, DeSpain said.
The man agreed to the terms, but after purchasing the phones and leaving the mall, one of the occupants pulled a knife on the man and took the phones, DeSpain said.
The van, described as a green Dodge Caravan with Illinois license plates, then drove off, DeSpain said.