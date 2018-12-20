A bicyclist angry with a driver who failed to yield confronted the driver, who allegedly pulled a gun and put it on the dash before driving off on the East Side.
The driver was ticketed for disorderly conduct while armed.
The incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Atwood Avenue, Madison police said.
The bicyclist, a 40-year-old Madison man, was riding with his son when the driver failed to yield to both of them.
"The bicycling father was unhappy with the suspect's driving maneuver, and approached the suspect's vehicle in a lot on Atwood Avenue," said Lt. Jamar Gary.
"As the victim knocked on the suspect's window, the suspect obtained a handgun from the console and placed it on his dashboard," Gary said.
The suspect then backed into a parked car and left the scene. The victim called police, and the suspect came back while police were on the scene.
Officers took the suspect's gun; no injuries were reported.
