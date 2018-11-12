A Madison police officer was able to pull a man off the Beltline early Saturday morning while he was standing in traffic, saying everyone "looked like fish."
The man apparently had been taking psychedelic mushrooms and crashed his car on the Beltline.
It happened at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday near Fish Hatchery Road, police said.
The officer responding to the crash saw the 22-year-old Madison man standing in the middle of the highway.
"He had been the driver of a car that had just crashed into a nearby bridge at Fish Hatchery Road," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "He left an uninjured woman in the car and walked 50 yards up the highway."
The officer yelled to him to get out of the road, but he didn't respond.
"The officer ran toward him, illuminating the disoriented man with his flashlight, hoping drivers wouldn't run him over," DeSpain said.
The officer reported the man was looking up at the sky with his arms extended straight into the air.
"He said nothing as the officer pulled him to safety, but until he was loaded into an ambulance, the man kept trying to resume his middle of the road position," DeSpain said.
"He also began making nonsensical statements, including 'Everyone looks like fish. There's fish everywhere,'" DeSpain said.
The unidentified man was cited for inattentive driving and operating while under the influence of a controlled substance.