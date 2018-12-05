A man driven into a Southwest Side neighborhood Tuesday afternoon was pistol whipped, beaten and robbed by several men, who police believe targeted the victim.
The robbery and assault happened at about 1 p.m. in the 6800 block of Park Ridge Drive, Madison police said.
The 22-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the assault.
"The victim had driven into the area with another man, and was outside of the car when he was attacked by several men," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The victim was pistol whipped, punched and stomped on during the assault, and the suspects took his phone.
"The victim provided limited information to the police," DeSpain said. "Detectives believe this was a targeted attack and robbery."
No description of the suspects was given.
