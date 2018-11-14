An adult-aged teen was ordered to strip early Wednesday morning after three men robbed and battered him in Downtown Madison, the victim able to run to a residence to get help.
The incident happened at about 2 a.m. in the 400 block of North Frances Street, Madison police said.
The victim and a 20-year-old man he was with were socializing with the three suspects at a Downtown bar, with all five leaving the bar and getting into an SUV.
"The 19-year-old victim said a gun was pointed at them when they got into the SUV," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "He was battered by the suspects, both inside the vehicle and again when he got out in a Langdon Street parking lot."
The two victims were robbed of their wallets and phones.
"Once the 19-year-old was outside, the robbers ordered him to disrobe," DeSpain said. "He then ran naked to a nearby address in the 200 block of West Lakelawn Place, where residents called police."
The 20-year-old victim wasn't battered but was taken to the detoxification center.
The suspects are black males in their late 20s, one 5 feet, 7 inches tall, short hair, wearing a gray or blue sweatshirt and a dark hat, the second 6 feet, 3 inches tall, beard, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, and the third 6 feet, 3 inches tall, wearing a reddish winter coat.
