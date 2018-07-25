A man walking on the East Side early Wednesday morning was mugged by two men who hit him with a pipe.
The mugging happened at about 2:15 a.m. in the 2600 block of East Washington Avenue, Madison police said.
The 56-year-old victim told police he was approached by two men, one with a knife and the other with the pipe.
"The victim was struck with that object," said Lt. Daniel Nale.
The victim gave an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspects.
The first suspect is black, 6 feet tall, medium build, mid 20s, wearing dark clothing, and the second suspect is black, shorter than the other suspect, mid 20s, wearing dark clothing on top and blue jeans.