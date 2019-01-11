A man in a South Side parking lot was mugged Thursday afternoon by a man who had asked him for some money.
The mugging happened at about 4:45 p.m. in the lot in the 1900 block of South Park Street, Madison police said.
The 52-year-old victim told police he handed over a small amount of money from his wallet, before the suspect snatched the wallet and ran away.
The victim was not injured.
The suspect is a black male, 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.