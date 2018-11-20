Try 3 months for $3
A man returning home after going to a nearby gas station was mugged early Tuesday morning by a man who hit him in the head with a handgun.

The mugging was reported at about 1 a.m. in the South Park Street area, Madison police said.

The 30-year-old victim was not injured.

Police said the victim left his house and walked to the BP gas station at Park and West Washington Avenue.

"After leaving the gas station, he was attacked from behind in between Mills Street and Brooks Street," said Lt. Daniel Nale.

The suspect hit the victim in the head with the handgun, then demanded his wallet, taking an undisclosed amount of money from the wallet before fleeing the area.

The suspect is white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, mid-30s, black facial hair, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black baseball hat.

