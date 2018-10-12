A man out mowing his lawn Thursday was shot by a BB gun from a car in Beloit, with police finding the vehicle and arresting one juvenile.
The shootings were reported by multiple people on the West Side of the city, with people in a Chevy Trailblazer shooting out of the vehicle, Beloit police said.
Around 1 p.m., the man shot was mowing in the 1400 block of Moore Street. He suffered a non-life-threatening wound.
The Trailblazer was spotted on Shirland Avenue a short time later.
"We attempted to stop the vehicle as most of the occupants fled on foot," the police release said. "One juvenile suspect was arrested for resisting/obstructing an officer and for a felony battery charge because the victim of the shooting was over 62 years old."
Police are still looking for the vehicle, which has a license plate number of 944 SLC. Anyone with information can call Beloit police, 757-2244.