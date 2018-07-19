A 19-year-old Madison man was arrested for allegedly mugging a man in what police called a targeted attack.
Deshawn Black was tentatively charged with battery and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, Madison police said.
The mugging was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Gorham Street.
The 19-year-old victim from Madison told police he had a large amount of cash stolen by the suspect.
"The victim described the suspect and he was located near State and Lake streets," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "He had a large amount of cash in his pocket."
Black also allegedly had a backpack that contained a scale and several bags of marijuana.
"Detectives believe the victim was specifically targeted by the suspect," DeSpain said.