A 29-year-old Madison man was knocked out during a street fight Downtown early Wednesday morning, with the suspect fleeing the scene before police arrived.
The fight happened around 2:15 a.m. in the 300 block of North Frances Street, Madison police said.
"Several officers were sent following reports of people fighting in the street," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "One person had been knocked unconscious after being 'coldcocked' by another man who fled the scene."
The victim was taken to the hospital, suffering from a broken nose and other possible facial fractures.