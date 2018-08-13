A Madison man who allegedly punched another man at a bar after the punched man made rude comments to the suspect's friend was arrested early Saturday morning.
Kerry Steele, 33, was tentatively charged with substantial battery, Madison police said.
The altercation happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the Red Shed, 406 N. Frances St.
"The suspect told police he punched the victim, a 33-year-old Baraboo man, one time after the victim made rude comments to a woman he was with," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The victim was unconscious for several minutes on the bar floor.
Responding officers in the area helped the victim who was taken to a local hospital for stitches.
Steele was located in the area and arrested.