A 49-year-old man died following a shooting Wednesday night in Beloit, police said.
Jose Carrera Reyes, of Beloit, was shot at about 8:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of Harrison Avenue, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said.
A 20-year-old Beloit man, who is a suspect but not identified, was taken into custody, the Beloit Police Department said. The department said it is not looking for other suspects.
Reyes was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he died, police said. The Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that he died from "homicidal firearm-related injuries."