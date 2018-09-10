A Janesville man was taken to UW Hospital by helicopter Sunday night after sustaining serious injuries in an ATV crash on the Cheese Country Trail, the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
The sheriff's office said that Cory A. Williams, 41, was driving the ATV east near Gille Lane in the town of Gratiot, about two miles east of the village of Gratiot, when he lost control of it, causing it to roll several times. First responders arrived to find him unresponsive and not breathing.
A passenger on the ATV, Heidi M. Weber, 28, of Monroe, was taken to Monroe Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's office said alcohol and careless driving were factors in the crash.